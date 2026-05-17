Storm Soaks Courts, Bocce Community Steps Up to Save Game Day

Lorraine Wilson

When a powerful storm swept through the area on the evening of April 15, it didn’t just cancel the 6 p.m. matches—it left the bocce courts drenched and on the brink of shutting down play for the following day. With more than half an inch of rain falling in a short time, conditions quickly became unplayable, forcing a swift evacuation and leaving standing water across every surface.

But by Thursday morning, what could have been a full day of cancellations turned into a story of teamwork and determination.

Members of the Carnevale and Baccala divisions answered an early call for help, joining the club’s core maintenance team in an all-hands-on-deck effort to restore the courts. Fourteen volunteers showed up ready to work, bringing energy, equipment, and a shared goal: get the courts playable again—fast.

Armed with squeegees, brooms, blowers, and rollers, the group tackled the standing water and worked to reopen the drainage canals. Their efforts were bolstered by an expanded fleet of wet/dry vacuums—four club-owned units plus several brought in by volunteers. Together, they extracted an astonishing amount of water—more than 150 gallons from each court.

With the heavy lifting done, nature lent a hand. Sun and wind helped finish drying the surfaces, and by late afternoon, the courts were once again ready for action. The 4 p.m. matches proceeded as scheduled, much to the relief and appreciation of players.

Behind the scenes, a dedicated group of board members and experienced volunteers coordinated the effort, guiding helpers through the process and keeping the operation on track. Their leadership ensured that even those new to court maintenance could jump in and make a meaningful contribution.

The successful turnaround highlighted the strength of the Bocce club’s community spirit—and set a model for the future. In similar situations, players can expect calls for assistance to rotate among divisions, ensuring that the responsibility is shared and that no single group carries the burden alone. Volunteers are encouraged to contribute whatever time they can, whether it’s 30 minutes or several hours, with the goal of completing recovery efforts by early afternoon to avoid cancellations.

What began as a storm-related setback ended as a testament to what can be accomplished when the Bocce community rallies together. Thanks to the swift response and collective effort, the courts—and the games—went on.