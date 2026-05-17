Tennis Club News

Lana Doggett

Make sure you join the RR tennis club so you will not miss out on any our fun events planned!

2026 Save The Dates:

Co Ed Spring Fling Tournament: April 25, 8 a.m. to noon. Luncheon provided.

Men’s Tournament: May 30, 8 a.m. to noon.

Co Ed Wimbledon Tournament: TBD.

OctoberFest Co Ed Tournament: Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to noon. Social from 4 to 7 p.m.

Christmas Party: Dec. 10, 5:30 p.m. Cocktails 6 p.m. Place TBD.

Check for more info in GroupSpot or Sports Club emails on Thursday’s, scroll down to Tennis Information.

We welcome any RR residents to join the tennis club. Here is a step by step guide:

Membership fee is $20 per person.

1. Write a check: Make it out for $20 (per person) payable to “Robson Ranch Tennis Club”. Put the name of the person or persons joining on your check. Drop it off in the tennis club mailbox located in the Cimarron Sports Center, across from the basketball courts.

2. Pay by Zelle: Send $20 using Zelle to: rrtxtennis@gmail.com.

3. Get added to the tennis club roster: Contact one of the tennis board members:

President, John Pantano: 505-490-2995. Vice President, Susan Hoover: 309-838-2148.

Secretary Dianne Dugan: 440-610-4767. Treasurer, Lana Doggett: 817-996-1323.

Once the steps above are completed, download GroupSpot in the app store, send a message to one of the board members and we will get you a code to join the Robson Ranch tennis club. GroupSpot, you will find, is where the tennis club communicates with all members on events, etc. Welcome to Robson Ranch! We look forward to seeing you on the courts!

Please feel free to reach out to any board member with any questions you may have.