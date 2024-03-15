Support Our Troops Annual Golf Tournament Coming Up Soon!

Lynne Moore

Friday, April 26, is the date of this year’s golf tournament. It is one of our two fundraisers for the year. It has always been wonderfully supported by the folks living at Robson Ranch, as well as the staff, who always are so generous. Many people have purchased signs to be put up on a hole that they would like to sponsor. If you are interested in sponsoring a hole, you can get a form at the Pro Shop.

Registrations to play in the tournament will be sent out in the middle of March to all Support Our Troops (SOT) members and to golfers who played in the tournament last year. You can also find a registration form at the Pro Shop mid-March and on our website, supportourtroopstexas.com. To be a part of this fun event, it is $135 for non-annual golf members and $100 for annual golf members. For current military, their fee is covered by Robson Ranch. Last year, we had a sell-out to participate in this great event. Hope you can make it!

This past January, we shipped 46 boxes of goodies to deployed troops. We presently support troops deployed to Germany, Guam, the UK, Bahrain, Qatar, Okinawa, Djibouti, and an undisclosed location. Presently, we are sponsoring 91 individuals who are active military or reserves and have a link to Robson Ranch. If you know of someone who would qualify, you may get in touch with Roger Thomas at 940-465-0641. He will get the appropriate form to you.

We also sent many cards made by our Sassy Stampers to deployed and non-deployed troops. The deployed troops get a card every month with a message from us, and non-deployed troops receive one every quarter.

We had a wonderful meeting of the Young Men’s Service League (YMSL) who come every month from Argyle with their moms. They get to write cards to our troops and listen to a veteran speak about his experience in the military. These young men also help out on projects that SOT is involved in and represent a positive future for our country.

At our last meeting, Bill Wright presented a Veteran’s Profile taken from the Veterans Park Tribute Book in the hallway near the Lone Star Room. He told us about Staff Sergeant Lawrence Samuel who landed on D-Day at Normandy and fought in Germany during World War II. For his efforts in the war, he was awarded three bronze stars.

Some of the SOT members, along with other folks from Robson, were able to attend a presentation at Teresa’s House in Argyle earlier last month. The presentation was by John “Lucky” Luckadoo. In World War II, he survived 25 missions in the 100th Bomb Group, known as the “Bloody Hundredth.” He and his crew are featured on the TV show Masters of the Air. This month, Mr. Luckadoo turned 103—quite amazing!

If you are interested in purchasing a brick for a veteran to be placed in Veterans Park, they are on sale now. To order a brick, contact Darin Burk at 309-530-1124. He can help you with wording if you need it. Forms are also available in the drawer under the Tribute Book in the clubhouse and on our website.

If you are interested in joining Support Our Troops, we meet the second Monday of the month at 1 p.m. at the clubhouse. You do not have to have been a member of the military to join our wonderful organization. We would love to welcome you there.