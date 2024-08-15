Tennis Club Crowns the Breakfast at Wimbledon Tournament Champions

Christine Coro is ready for anything at the net. Jim Regensburger chases down a shot. Steve Menzies defends with a backhand return.

Ralph Berry

As June turns to July, the tennis world turns its attention to Wimbledon. At Robson Ranch, that means the annual Breakfast at Wimbledon social tennis tournament hosted by the Tennis Club. This year, on the last weekend of June, six full courts of doubles players braved the 95-degree morning heat for a chance to be crowned Wimbledon women’s and men’s champions. The 24 players battled through four rounds of tennis. Tennis Club social events feature a rotating timed play format in 22-minute rounds of doubles. No-ad scoring keeps things moving very quickly and competitively. After each round, the winners move to a different court and split. Losers also split and take on new partners. The players with the most game wins at the end of all rounds are crowned the champions. Most of the rounds saw five or six full games played. That amounted to a cumulative 120-plus games total. When it was all over and the very hot and tired players were enjoying traditional Wimbledon strawberries and cream, Sue Berry emerged as the women’s champion, and Scott Jenkins emerged as the men’s champion. Jenn Lucas was the women’s runner up, and Steve Robertson was the men’s runner up.

Mark your calendars now for the next tennis club event, the Oktoberfest Social, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. Until then, there is plenty of open play every day. For more information on joining the year-round action on the courts, contact the Robson Ranch Tennis Club at [email protected].