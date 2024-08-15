Taking Action to Support Older Adults

R.O.S.E., Resources/Outreach to Safeguard the Elderly

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD), observed annually in June, highlights the critical issue of elder abuse and the importance of safeguarding the dignity and rights of older adults. As global demographics shift toward an aging population, addressing and preventing elder abuse becomes increasingly urgent.

One of the most prevalent forms of elder abuse is financial exploitation, particularly through scams. Scammers often target older adults, exploiting their trust and sometimes diminished cognitive abilities to steal money and personal information. These scams can have devastating financial and emotional impacts on victims, leaving them even more vulnerable and isolated.

Supporting older adults involves taking proactive steps to protect them from scams and fostering a community of care and respect. Here are key actions you can take to support this effort:

Stay Informed: Educate yourself and older adults about common scams. Knowledge is a powerful tool in preventing financial exploitation. Subscribe to key publications such as R.O.S.E. Advocacy Mailing list at roseadvocacy.org.

Promote Awareness: Share information about scams with older adults and their caregivers. Regularly update them on new scam tactics and emphasize the importance of healthy skepticism and caution when dealing with unknown contacts.

Encourage Vigilance: Urge older adults to verify the legitimacy of requests for money or personal information before trusting the individual. Remind them to never give out sensitive information over the phone or internet unless they are sure of the recipient’s identity.

Offer Assistance: Help older adults manage their finances by reviewing bank statements and credit reports regularly for any suspicious activity. Set up alerts for unusual transactions if possible.

Advocate for Protection: Support policies and programs that enhance financial protections for older adults. This includes advocating for stronger regulations against scammers and more resources for proactive education. Talk to your local legislators.

Report Scams: If an older adult is targeted by a scam, report it to the appropriate authorities immediately. Early reporting can help mitigate damage and prevent others from falling victim. Report identity theft at identitytheft.gov and all other fraud to reportfraud.ftc.gov.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day serves as a vital platform to promote ongoing actions ensuring the safety and well-being of older individuals all year long. By standing together against scams and supporting older adults, we can create a world where they are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.

R.O.S.E. seeks to create change by educating and providing awareness of financial scams that typically target the older adult population, with a focus on those age 60 and over. For more information and resources, visit roseadvocacy.org, email us at [email protected], or call us at 602-445-7673.