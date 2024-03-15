Tennis Club Looking Forward to a Fun Year on the Courts

Ralph Berry

Spring tennis is in full swing at Robson Ranch, with social events planned and drop-in tennis every week.

The Robson Ranch Tennis Club annual meeting was held on Feb. 8 where members learned about planned court improvements, upcoming social events, and updated drop-in and scheduled tennis play. Annual membership in the Tennis Club is only $20 per year, giving you access to all of the tennis plans, information, and events. The social events for 2024 will be as follows:

Spring Fling: April 6

Breakfast at Wimbledon: June 29

Oktoberfest: Oct. 19

Each of these events features fun round robin play for a few hours, with prizes for the winning men and women players for the day. Even if you have never done an event of this kind before, it is easy to learn and fun for all.

The Tennis Club also arranges and schedules weekly drop-in tennis. During these late winter and early spring days, co-ed all levels are held Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m..; women all levels on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.; and men all levels on Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. Just drop in and make new tennis friends.

For information on any or all of these activities or to join the Tennis Club, simply email Armando Reyes at [email protected]. See you on the courts.