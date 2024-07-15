‘The Grove’ and Jolly Ranchers Have a Party!

Robson Ranch Unit 20, or more affectionately known as “The Grove,” had a grooving good time at their first annual Summer Bash on June 1. Music was provided by Robson Ranch’s own Jolly Ranchers band, with a mix of classic rock, southern rock, and country songs that brought out the dancers, even in the heat.

The Grove’s Summer Bash Committee did a fantastic job in arranging the food with catered BBQ and a smattering of wonderful salads, sides, and desserts, brought to the party by all the neighbors. Good friends, delicious food, and great music was enjoyed by all.

The Bash went from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., using one of the cul-de-sacs in The Grove as the party staging location. More than 100 of The Grove’s neighbors joined in the fun with plentiful food and drink.

The Jolly Ranchers are an RR-based band with residents Don Standley, Steve McGill, and Tony Ross. Additional members from nearby communities include Mark Withers, Eddie Welsh, and Wade Trapnell. Excellent sound production was by RR resident Chris Corbitt.

The Summer Bash’s Felicia Cross said, “Entertainment by the Jolly Ranchers was the ‘cherry on top,’ and they played music we all know and love.”