Join us on Sept. 7 for the Robson Ranch BBQ Showdown. All five Robson communities will be coming together to compete for all of you for the best BBQ. We are so excited to plan an event to bring all of the communities together again. Let’s show the other properties some Texas hospitality.

We will also have an assortment of vendors, including wine, beer, and spirits tastings.

SaddleBrooke Ranch, PebbleCreek, Robson Ranch Casa Grande, Quail Creek, and, of course, your very own Robson Ranch Texas will each have a station where you will be judging their executive chef’s BBQ. An adult beverage will be paired at each station as well!

The doors open at 4 p.m. During the tasting, we will have some great music by Matt Tedder.

We hope to see you there! Tickets are on sale from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the activities director’s office for $75 per person. Cash, check, member account, and credit card are acceptable forms of payment.