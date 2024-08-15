The Lowdown Drifters Concert October 19

Join us on Saturday, Oct. 19, in the clubhouse ballroom for a concert by The Lowdown Drifters. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person.

The Lowdown Drifters are a group of Fort Worth-based musicians blending country, rock, and Americana into a sound of their own—the epitome of a rock band with a fiddle problem. With heartfelt and sincere melodies crafted by their accurately named frontman Big John Cannon, the Drifters’ live show is a high-energy experience, highlighting their songs that capture the highs and lows of the human experience.

The Drifters have been propelled to over 500,000 monthly listeners and 50 million total streams by their wildly successful album Last Call for Dreamers, which has led them to share the stage with artists including Randy Rogers, Koe Wetzel, LeAnn Rimes, and Zach Bryan.

The Lowdown Drifters look forward to a packed 2024 with several singles currently in production and a full album to follow with Grammy Award-nominated producer Wes Sharon (Turnpike Troubadours, American Aquarium, John Fulbright) and Malcolm Springer (Matchbox 20, Collective Soul), as well as a national supporting tour to follow.

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 16 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the activities director’s office in person only. Cash, check, member account, and credit card are acceptable forms of payment.

The dance floor will be open, and seating will be tables of 8 and 10 people each. A cash bar will be available as well.