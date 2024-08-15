ABBA Tribute Concert October 4

The ABBA Tribute Concert, featuring the Euphoria Family Band, will be on Friday, Oct. 4, in the clubhouse ballroom. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person.

The concert features AnnaSarina as Anni-Frid of ABBA singing lead and then harmony vocals live out on front center stage with her mom Linda Euphoria Maze, a singer/songwriter/guitarist/recording artist with three CDs to her credit, portraying Agnetha of ABBA. This incredible show also features Keaton, mastering and performing all of Benny of ABBA’s piano parts and vocal sounds completely live, along with his touring lead singer/lead guitarist dad Phil Euphoria as Bjorn of ABBA. Phil performs with tribute bands across Canada and the USA.

Get ready to enjoy and even kick up your heels to the endless hits of ABBA, such as “Dancing Queen,” “Does Your Mother Know?,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Mamma Mia,” “SOS,” plus so much more.

See you at the concert!

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the activities director’s office in person only. Cash, check, member account, and credit card are acceptable forms of payment.

The dance floor will be open, and seating will be tables of 8 and 10 people each. A cash bar will be available as well.