The Olympics Are Coming, The Olympics Are Coming!

Tiffany Ramzy

Check out the list of events for the Robson Olympics coming in September. With so many events, there is sure to be something you can do! Mark the dates and plan to come join in on the fun! The Olympics are open to all Robson Ranch residents! Registration and $20 fee are required in advance. Registration dates will be announced in early July.

Event Day and Time TBD

Golf Chipping and Putting

Texas Toss

Table Tennis

Monday, Sept. 12

Golf 9 Hole: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17

Horseshoes Ringers/Dingers: 9 a.m.

Horseshoes Top Thrower

Saturday, Sept. 17 (Times TBD)

Iron Man/Iron Woman Competition

* Run a mile

* Ride a mile

* Swim a mile (indoor pool)

Friday, Sept. 23

Bocce: 3 to 6 p.m.

Pickleball Rodeo Olympics: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Robson Walk: 7 to 8 a.m.

Basketball Free Throw: 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.

Bolo Toss: 9 to 10 a.m.

Bicycle Poker Scavenger Hunt: 10 a.m. start time

Water Volleyball: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Lunch, Awards, and Photos: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Month-Long Events (Scores reported weekly online)

Cycling

Lap Swim, Indoor Pool

Lap Walk, Indoor Pool

Outdoor Walking, Step Count