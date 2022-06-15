The Olympics Are Coming, The Olympics Are Coming!

Tiffany Ramzy
Check out the list of events for the Robson Olympics coming in September. With so many events, there is sure to be something you can do! Mark the dates and plan to come join in on the fun! The Olympics are open to all Robson Ranch residents! Registration and $20 fee are required in advance. Registration dates will be announced in early July.
Event Day and Time TBD
Golf Chipping and Putting
Texas Toss
Table Tennis
Monday, Sept. 12
Golf 9 Hole: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17
Horseshoes Ringers/Dingers: 9 a.m.
Horseshoes Top Thrower
Saturday, Sept. 17 (Times TBD)
Iron Man/Iron Woman Competition
* Run a mile
* Ride a mile
* Swim a mile (indoor pool)
Friday, Sept. 23
Bocce: 3 to 6 p.m.
Pickleball Rodeo Olympics: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Robson Walk: 7 to 8 a.m.
Basketball Free Throw: 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.
Bolo Toss: 9 to 10 a.m.
Bicycle Poker Scavenger Hunt: 10 a.m. start time
Water Volleyball: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Lunch, Awards, and Photos: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Month-Long Events (Scores reported weekly online)
Cycling
Lap Swim, Indoor Pool
Lap Walk, Indoor Pool
Outdoor Walking, Step Count