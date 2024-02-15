There’s a New Lions Club in Town

Bob Lamons

For the past six months, a small group of Robson Ranch men and women has been working diligently to form the Denton area’s newest Lions Club—the Denton Robson Ranch Lions Club. We now have a slate of officers, a charter from Lions International (the world’s largest service organization), and all the necessary tools and resources to start serving worthy individuals and nonprofit groups in this region.

The only thing we don’t have is money in the bank, so we’re having our first fundraiser on Feb. 27 to remedy that problem. The event will be held at the Denton Country Club, beginning with a social hour and silent auction at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and several brief presentations. Our guest speaker will be Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth.

The first gathering of persons interested in forming the Robson Ranch Lions Club was on June 23, 2023, when 25 people responded to an email invitation to a meeting in the Robson clubhouse. Present at that meeting were Vince Rosen, a past District Governor of District 2-E2, and Jack Ackerman, a former president of the Denton Lions Club. Both were instrumental in organizing the new club. A social party at Jack’s home in August attracted 35 people, all of whom subsequently joined.

Since that time, the Robson Ranch Lions Club has participated in 10 service activities, totaling almost 400 manpower hours contributed. This includes work sessions at Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Waxahachie, collecting used eyeglasses from various drop boxes in Denton County for recycling, stocking a “diabetes closet” for several area elementary schools, and sponsoring trash pick-up on a section of Country Club Road near Denton.

To support our fundraising efforts, Robson Ranch residents and area merchants are encouraged to donate items to the silent auction. Cash donations are also much appreciated. If you have something to donate, please call Nancy Atkins at 859-806-0306 or Bob Lamons at 713-828-7000.

The Feb. 27 meeting is open to all interested parties, including representatives from many of the 54 Lions Clubs in our District 2-E2. The club’s charter will be presented by Frank Correa, president of the Colleyville Lions Club. The cost of the dinner is $30. For payment information, email Wayne Visalga at [email protected].