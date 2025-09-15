Tony Ross

The Robson Ranch Big Swing’n Band Club presents the Third Annual Pink Fling Charity Dance in the fight against breast cancer in support of Women Rock on Friday, Oct. 3. Doors open early at 5:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Robson Ranch clubhouse ballroom. Back by popular demand, Bert Zeitlin will be doing line dance instruction from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m.

The 22-piece Robson Ranch Big Swing’n Band will provide the music for your dancing and listening pleasure. Dance to tunes from Queen, Aretha Franklin, Santana, Sade, Michael Bublé, Patti LaBelle, Van Morrison, Patsy Cline, Norah Jones, and many others, in addition to your big band dance favorites.

Women Rock is a 100%-donor-funded organization in North Texas that provides breast health awareness to those in need who cannot afford basic diagnostic imaging and mammograms. In addition, financial support, encouragement, and hope are provided through the course of treatment and beyond.

As an added feature, prior to the dance, Bert Zeitlin, line dance instructor at Robson Ranch, will be teaching line dance steps from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. Line dance music will be played at the intermission, giving you a chance to put what you learned to the test.

Special ticket prices for the Women Rock donation are $25 each. Tickets go on sale Monday, Sept. 15; Wednesday, Sept. 17; Monday, Sept. 22; Wednesday, Sept. 24; Friday, Sept. 26; Monday, Sept. 29; and Wednesday, Oct. 1. All ticket sales will be from 9 to 11 a.m. in the clubhouse foyer.

Tickets can also be purchased via Venmo (search for @Mike_Robson_Riders) and Zelle at McWelton.com, or scan the QR codes. Tickets purchased in advance will be held at the Will Call table the night of the dance. Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the dance with cash, check, Venmo, and Zelle (sorry, no credit cards).

An open dance floor, table seating, and a cash bar will be available for your listening and dancing pleasure. A table for 8 or 10 can be reserved for your group. Let the ticket seller know when you are buying tickets.

Join us in the fight against breast cancer while wearing your dancing shoes, and wear your pink! See you at the dance!