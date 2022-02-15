February 2022, Front Page

Time To Grab Your Beads

Celebrate Mardi Gras with the Robson
Ranch
Dance
Club.

Vicki Baker

It’s magical. It’s mirthful. It’s magnificent. It’s Mardi Gras!

Gather your friends and join the Dance Club on Feb. 25 for a mid-winter celebration of fun and fantasy full of bright colors, revelry, and dancing to the sounds of The Grooves at the Mardi Gras Bash.

Add a fun twist and dress in Mardi Gras costumes—anything from wearing the brilliant colors of purple, gold, and green to dressing like a medieval court jester or just adding a feather boa and wacky hat.

An event not to miss—the Dance Club’s Mardi Gras Bash captures the vibe of the NOLA-worthy fete. So, mark your calendars now for a night of music, dancing, and overall joviality.

Ticket sales start Feb. 14 on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 9 to 11 a.m., in the clubhouse or until sold out. Buy just one ticket for yourself or reserve a table for 10. No minimum number of tickets required. Visit our website at rrdanceclub.weebly.com for more information regarding membership and ticket sales.