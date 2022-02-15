Time To Grab Your Beads

Vicki Baker

It’s magical. It’s mirthful. It’s magnificent. It’s Mardi Gras!

Gather your friends and join the Dance Club on Feb. 25 for a mid-winter celebration of fun and fantasy full of bright colors, revelry, and dancing to the sounds of The Grooves at the Mardi Gras Bash.

Add a fun twist and dress in Mardi Gras costumes—anything from wearing the brilliant colors of purple, gold, and green to dressing like a medieval court jester or just adding a feather boa and wacky hat.

An event not to miss—the Dance Club’s Mardi Gras Bash captures the vibe of the NOLA-worthy fete. So, mark your calendars now for a night of music, dancing, and overall joviality.

Ticket sales start Feb. 14 on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 9 to 11 a.m., in the clubhouse or until sold out. Buy just one ticket for yourself or reserve a table for 10. No minimum number of tickets required. Visit our website at rrdanceclub.weebly.com for more information regarding membership and ticket sales.