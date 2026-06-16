WGA Has Colorful Match Play Tournament

Valerie O’Neal

The Robson Ranch WGA played its annual Match Play Tournament on May 12 and 13, with festivities beginning at a fun pairing party at the lovely home of tournament co-chair Connie Metzler. Her co-chair Staci Brown and committee members Paula DiFonzo and Judy Fletcher also served as hosts. Names were drawn for six teams, matching players with all skill levels. Men were also included in this tournament, chosen for each team as the A and B level players.

The teams were distinguished by color, and each team member was encouraged to dress in the appropriate team colors. The Black and White, Red, Blue, Orange, Pink and Green teams teed off on Monday morning with players competing in a scramble and an alternate shot format. The following day, the individual matches kicked off for another round of competition.

The Orange Team gave an impressive showing on Day Two, overtaking the rest of the field to win the tournament. The Red and Black and White teams tied for 2nd place, coming in only two shots behind Orange. Orange team members were Dick Sterling, Dave Emerton, Dan Tomasek, Jimmy Hayes, Carol Thompson, Cindy Sterling, Lori Wells, Paula Myers, Jackie Williams, Bonnie Kohnert, Denise Gauthier, and Cheryl McCally.

The two-day event ended with a delicious lunch in the club house provided by the Robson event staff. Also included were fresh baked cookies prepared by WGA Vice-President and Orange Team member, Carol Thompson. It was a great way to end two days of fun!

The WGA is open to all women golfers with an established Handicap Index who are interested in playing golf and meeting new people. More information can be found on RRGWA.com or in the Robson Ranch Pro Shop.