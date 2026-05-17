WGA Hosts Annual Member/Member Tournament

Valerie O’Neal

The Robson Ranch Women’s Golf Association (WGA) recorded a record number of participants for its annual member/member tournament in April, with over 100 women playing in this enjoyable event. The 51 teams played a 6-6-6 format: six holes of two-person net best ball, six holes of the stress inducing alternate shot, and six holes of the fun scramble format. The large field allowed for six flights of players, creating opportunities for prizes among all skill levels. Each of the winners listed below received payouts for their success.

Flight 1: 1st OkCha Cummings and Deb Nortunen, 2nd Kerri Kay and Alice Wright, 3rd Val Bottoms and Diane Bent, 4th Sue Galinski and Candy Conway-Mikulik.

Flight 2: 1st Jaynie Gornik and Linda Phillips, 2nd Machelle Burtless and Jane Temperly, 3rd Joyce Marshall and Cyndi Stampf, 4th Valerie O’Neal and Jan Henson.

Flight 3: 1st Patricia Sands and Lea Ann Kirby, 2nd Sherri Roach and Michelle Corcoran, 3rd Leslie McTighe and Sue Finnel, 4th Linda Wallace and Sue Clearfield.

Flight 4: 1st Jamey Siefert and Donna Slater, 2nd Yvonne Callaway and Diana Warner, 3rd Carol Barry and Kathi Ackerman, 4th Ann Bedinger and Marty McCormick

Flight 5: 1st Sue Halsted and Maureen Fitzgerald, 2nd Lee Murphy and Barb Trotter,

3rd Katherine Rosselot and Terri Kenas, 4th Laura Ford and Carolann Boykin.

Flight 6: 1st Suzy Spangler and Tracy Hagerson, 2nd Kayla Battistelli and Vicki Hackett, 3rd Linda Kriz and Kate Elsey, 4th Brandy Walker and Cindy Voliva.

Congratulations to all winners!

Any woman with an established handicap index who enjoys playing 18 holes of golf is invited to join the WGA. More information can be found on RRWGA.com or in the Robson Ranch Pro Shop.