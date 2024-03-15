What an Adventure!

Charles Gray, an employee at Robson Ranch, was the featured speaker at the monthly meeting of the Voices United club in February. He talked about his family’s history serving in the military and aviation. His comments reinforced the importance of generational service to the military in our country. The Pentagon estimates 80% of the current military force comes from families where the grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles, or siblings have served in the military. In fact, more than 25% of the current military have a parent who has served.

Mr. Gray’s story begins with his maternal great-grandfather who served in the Army in World War II and his maternal great-uncle who was a Tuskegee Airman. His paternal grandfather served as a marine in the Korean War and was the third Black state trooper in the New Jersey State Troopers. His father served in the Air Force in Desert Shield, retired as a lieutenant colonel, and is currently a pilot for American Airlines. Mr. Gray was a captain himself in the Army. Since leaving the military, he has continued his family’s fascination with flying.

The great adventure that Mr. Gray spoke of occurred last year just north of Gainesville. While flying a single-engine plane to complete required flying hours, he learned that single-engine planes can glide. After midnight, as Mr. Gray was returning to Denton airport, the engine of the plane stalled. Since he was too far from a lighted runway, Mr. Gray landed the powerless plane on Interstate 35. The plane and the pilot were unscathed. The plane was pushed into the parking lot of a restaurant. The next morning there were rumors at the restaurant that some people were late for work and just had to fly in. What an experience!

Voices United is a non-partisan group of Robson Ranch women who share progressive values, perform community outreach, provide civic awareness and social contact for members, and have a good time! We’re a 501(c)(3) group. Our annual dues are $20.