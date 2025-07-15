Wildhorse Lady Niners Bring the Glamour and Have Fun!

Betty Davis



On June 4 the Lady Niners played their Birdies, Beads, and Bling travel day nine-hole scramble game at Grapevine Golf Course. Having rained a few inches the night before, the weather cooperated magnificently on play day with a cool, overcast morning. All of the courses were in great shape, and the trees made the surroundings very beautiful. The only concession was that it was cart path only, but that didn’t stop the Lady Niners! Many saw it as a great opportunity to get in their fitness steps while having a fun time together. The event was well attended, with 70 players.



Besides our smiling faces, the glamour was provided by the accessories adorning the new travel day shirts the club offered earlier this year. Ordered in January, the shirts were short-sleeved and solid purple or long-sleeved with a purple and green floral pattern. They have a festive, Mardi Gras feel, so the beads and bling were a perfect accompaniment. Fancy hats and feather boas rounded out the look.



After our game, we enjoyed a very tasty Chipotle Bowl buffet on the patio where team prizes were awarded in three categories. The first place team with a score of 36 included Nancy Barney, Lisa Bradburn, Cindy Justus, and Diane Prager. The “middle of the pack” team with a score of 41 included Tracy Hagerson, Laura Jordan, Penny Manzo, and Suzy Spangler. The “playing just for fun” team (what—you really expected me to list a score here?) included Mary Beckstrom, Labecca Doyle, Judy Fish, and Cassie Richardson.



Many thanks to the Lady Niners Club officers and, in particular, Joyce Condit, our travel coordinator, as well as the staff of Grapevine Golf Course for a perfectly seamless, fun, and memorable day.

