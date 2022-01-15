Wildhorse Lady Niners Celebrate the Season!

WLN Communications

Approximately 100 Wildhorse Lady Niners (WLN) members gathered for a wonderful Christmas lunch and celebration. The welcoming mimosas got all in the mood to celebrate the upcoming holidays and the 2021 play season. The lunch, consisting of butternut squash bisque, chateaubriand in cream sauce, au gratin potatoes, green beans almondine, and red velvet cake, was delicious. Entertainment was provided by Becky McCollum, a Lady Niner, and pianist David Pierce. All joined in singing Christmas carols.

Gayle Lee, social chair, opened the festivities. During the WLN quarterly business meeting, the 2022 executive board members were sworn in: Megan Wiegand, president; Carol Rumberger, vice president; Sandra Waggoner, secretary; Mary Ann Wood, treasurer. Other board members were introduced: Jamey Siefert, GHIN; Deb Williams, Communication; Lane Adams, Sunshine; Carroll French and Lisa Miller, Social; Jeanette Bliss and Linda Stevens, Membership; Rebecca Fridley, Golf and Green; Angela Meyer, Travel; Dale McMichael, Play Day; CJ Palecek, Ringer.

An award was presented to each of the Ringer winners. As a result of a three-way tie, Vicki Shoemaker, Dale McMichael, and Megan Wiegand shared the winnings. An additional award was presented to Roxy Elting for the most dedicated WLN member. Roxy only missed two play days throughout the entire 2021 season. Jamey Siefert presented awards to the chip-in and birdie winners and the most improved overall player for the season, CJ Palecek.

The social committee presented numerous and exceptional door prizes. Many thanks for the hard work by committee members Gayle Lee, Carroll French, Susan Potter, Monica Bishop, Lisa Miller, Diana Warner, Diane Boyne, Terri Bush, and Tara Riley. Mrs. Santa Claus (Jan Norton) and two of her elves (Tara Riley and Carroll French) joined the party and handed out a sleeve of golf balls to each attendee.

The celebration ended with a very active auction of beautiful, handmade Christmas wreaths. They were donated and made by Lesley Miller, Lucia Bone, and Lynne Shorney. All proceeds from the auction went to the charity of the quarter, Community Clothes Closet (CCC) of Justin. CCC is an all-volunteer organization that provides clothing to people in need. Since 2012, they have helped over 3,800 families with over 13,000 family members from 88 communities and gave away over a quarter million articles of clothing, coats, and shoes. WLN is excited to announce that we raised $1,943 to support this worthwhile organization. CCC is always in need of volunteers and clothing. For more information, visit facebook.com/justincommunityclothescloset.

The Lady Niners enjoyed a great Christmas luncheon full of laughter and fun!