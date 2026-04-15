Wildhorse Lady Niners Kick The Season Off Right!

Betty Davis

The Wildhorse Lady Niners (WLN) started this season on March 11 with an opening day Scramble and Luncheon Fashion Show highlighting some of the latest and loveliest items in golf attire. These items were modeled by six Lady Niners and three gentlemen golfers, two of whom are Pros at Robson Ranch. The ladies happily volunteered for the assignment. I’m not sure if the gentlemen had to have an arm twisted until they cried “Uncle,” but let’s just say one got way into the spirit with his assignment. Craig Pullen, Director of Golf/Head Pro at Wildhorse Golf Club, performed the typical model walk, stop, twirl, and move on actions in his first ensemble, but he decided to liven up the atmosphere on his second one. As he crossed the stage, Craig removed his matching jacket and proceeded to swing it around over his head evoking memories of the famed Chippendale dancers. He let the jacket sail across the stage toward our Mistress of Ceremonies, Cindy Voliva, who erupted in laughter and was temporarily rendered speechless, which by her own admission does not happen very often! By the reaction of the ladies in the audience, Craig left a great lasting impression. If there had been a basket on stage, I’m betting he would have cleaned up with a large stack of $1 bills!

The WLN has grown to 232 members with an 81% renewal rate this year from last year’s membership. Is it any wonder? We know how to have a great time on the course (and at fashion shows). The WLN Board works diligently to provide fun activities to enhance our enjoyment of the game and each other. Friendships and Fairways is not just a cute slogan. We truly want everyone to have the best experience possible as a Lady Niner. Toward this end our Play Day team met with Craig (our fun loving Pro) to double our fun. Our South course is being renovated which has interfered with the number of players the WLN can handle on play days. We have only been able to accommodate 72 players on our organized play days. Tee times were made available on those play days for those who were waitlisted past the 72 players and those extra times were just for fun, not organized competition. Beginning April 8, we will have two shotguns available during weeks we have morning play only. We will still have shotgun afternoon play days on alternating weeks until the summer months begin. At that point we will go back to strictly morning play. On the days we have two shotguns there will be no “just for fun” tee times set aside for the WLN’s use. This is a great way for us to whittle down those who are waitlisted for play. Having only 72 spots fills up quickly and everyone wants to play, so this new plan will lessen frustration and get more of us out on the course. It will be especially good for those of us who like to sleep in as shotguns will begin at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.. Sounds like a win for all of our members, so kudos to our great Play Day team and Craig for making this happen!