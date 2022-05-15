Windy, But a Successful Spring Garage Sale!

Gusty winds and threatening clouds were a challenge to the After Schoolers volunteers and vendors, but high spirits and perseverance won that Saturday morning. The result was a great Spring Garage Sale.

Special appreciation goes to everyone who donated and supported the organization before the actual sale. We are always amazed by and grateful for the generosity that we receive from the Robson Ranch community.

Recognition goes to an exceptional group of men from Robson Ranch who show up with pickups and trailers to move big items and furniture to our location. They also move and set up tables for vendors and After Schoolers, then help clean up afterwards. It would be impossible to succeed without their help. They are our “super” men.

The Refreshments Committee again hit the spot with hot coffee, soda, fresh doughnuts, and homemade goodies. Customers were impressed with the great variety and amazing prices.

Generous contributions of time and support came from our outstanding Robson Ranch staff. Their help and support goes beyond expectations. They are truly the best, from top to bottom!

After Schoolers work hard to bring this event to the community, and every cent earned goes to our two at-risk schools, Borman Elementary and LaGrone Academy. We mainly support teachers and their special needs for the classroom or students. Please be our guest and attend our next general meeting to get acquainted with our members. We will also discuss future plans and possible group field trips.

Finally, special recognition to our chairman Marti Conley who insists she is just surrounded by good people. She was truly awesome. In addition, recognition goes to our outgoing president Nancy Burns who is equally as humble. Both of these individuals deserve a gold medal for being the best!