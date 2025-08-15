WLN Quarterly Meeting and Fashion Show

Left to right: Angie Kramer, Tammy Stephens, Gloria McKinney, Paula DiFonzo Left to right: Janet Engle, Cynthia Shields, Annette Plog, Lucia Bone

Betty Davis



After a beautiful morning of nine-hole Scrambles over the South and West courses on June 11, the Wildhorse Lady Niners met at the Robson Ranch clubhouse for their quarterly meeting luncheon and fashion show. During the meeting, we learned that out of 242 members, everyone has achieved a handicap except for 19 remaining Niners. Way to go, ladies! Each Niner who recently achieved her handicap was presented with a sleeve of balls embossed with our logo.



When WLN business was concluded, the first-place winners on each course were announced. On the West course, our winners were Angie Kramer, Tammy Stephens, Gloria McKinney, and Paula DiFonzo. The South course was conquered by Janet Engle, Cynthia Shields, Annette Plog, and Lucia Bone. We congratulated them with enthusiastic applause and then settled in for the show!



Three of our male golf pros joined six Lady Niners to model some of the newest attire in the Pro Shop. The pros demonstrated they could strut, twirl, model, and smile almost as easily as the girls who, naturally, have perfected those abilities since birth! Like the pros always tell us during our lessons, “Keep practicing.”



After the show, a raffle ticket was pulled for one lucky person to receive a portion of the funds raised to support a contribution to First Tee. First Tee is a youth development organization that enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges. By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with a life skills curriculum, they create active learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that kids can carry to everything they do. WLN is proud to have contributed more than $750 from our raffle to this worthwhile effort.

