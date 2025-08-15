Baby Boomer Bunco Night Brings the Fun and the Wins!

Susan Parker



On June 19 the Baby Boomer crowd rolled in strong, with 120 residents turning out for one of our most popular and beloved social events—Boomer Bunco Night! With dice rolling, laughter echoing, and the occasional celebratory shout of, “Bunco!” it was an evening full of friendly competition, reconnecting with friends, and making new ones.



Bunco Night is always a hit, because it’s easy to play, fast-paced, and full of surprises. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-timer, there’s always a chance to take home a win—and this month, 57 lucky players did just that, walking away with cash prizes!



Big Winners of the Night:



Most Buncos:



John Napurano led the pack with four buncos, while Nancy Hale, Tony Kura, Pat Henning, Kent Weatherly, and Tiffany Clayton each landed three buncos apiece!



Most Wins:



Debbie Kutson claimed the top spot with 11 wins! Hot on her heels were Connie Ribando, Susan Hebert, Pamela Walsh, Steve MacAskill, Melissa Schmitt, and Rudy Almaguer, each with nine wins.



Baby Bunco Champs:



Steve Hecker was on a roll with 12 Baby Buncos! Vicki Heer and Cynthia McPhaul followed closely with 10, and Janice Quick and Carla Pevehouse rounded out the list with nine.



Most Losses (but still smiling!):



Cathy Kramer, Shelley Drescher, Vickie Pierce, Debbie B., and Tim Dotson all had nine losses, proving that even when the dice don’t go your way, the fun doesn’t stop. An impressive group of 20 others logged eight losses and still kept the good vibes rolling.



Even if luck wasn’t on your side in the main categories, there was still a chance to win! A final drawing gave 15 additional guests an equal share of the remaining prize pot, because at Boomer Bunco, we like to spread the love (and the winnings).



In total 57 of the 120 attendees went home with a cash prize—nearly half the room!



Thank you to everyone who came out and made the night a blast. Whether you rolled big or rolled blanks, we hope you had fun and made some great memories. See you at the next Bunco Night!

