Joanne Horst

Celebrating 2025 and Looking Ahead to a Hope-Filled 2026

Women Sharing Hope (WSH) is blessed to look back on a meaningful year of ministry and outreach and looks forward with anticipation to the year ahead. Here is a glimpse of what our club accomplished in 2025 and an introduction to some of the events and Ministries that will continue to shape our mission in 2026.

Christmas Caroling

Led by Rosey Ross, this beloved Ministry continues to bless homebound residents. In 2024 more than 60 carolers visited over 40 Robson Ranch neighbors, bringing music, joy, and reassurance that our community cares for them.

Robson Angels for Caregivers

Caregiving can be exhausting, and caregivers often need a moment of rest. Robson Angels, led by Cindy Cheetham, offers free respite care from trained volunteers. Caregivers simply let us know when they need a break—whether for an appointment or a few hours—and volunteers coordinate a suitable time. A little notice helps us match availability.

Hold My Hand Ministry

When caregivers must transition a loved one into a care facility, it can be an emotional and complex process. Having walked this journey, Deena Barber supports others step-by-step, offering guidance, compassion, and options to consider.

Prayer, Praise & Play (PPP) Groups

For women seeking connection and encouragement, our PPP groups provide true community. We currently have 12 groups—including widows’ groups, mixed groups, and groups for working women—each with 12 members. Each month, a different hostess selects an activity such as frisbee golf, escape rooms, museum visits, the Arboretum, or creative projects. Every gathering includes prayer, praise, and meaningful fellowship.

WSH oversees 14 Ministries, and we look forward to highlighting more of them in the year ahead.

Coming Up in 2026:

Feb. 6, 2026

Rudy Castro will share his story of transformation. Recently released after being imprisoned for murder and involvement in organized crime, he encountered God in prison—a moment that changed his life and now guides his work helping others find hope.

Bible Study 101

In 2026 we will again offer Bible Study 101, designed for anyone wanting a clearer understanding of the Bible itself—who wrote it, where it was written, and why it remains meaningful in our lives today. Led by Debbie Deverich, this four-week course will be offered once each quarter throughout the year. Look for upcoming details in our HOA notices.

March 6, 2026

Roz Duffy, who has traveled the world supporting Bible Study Fellowship (BSF), will share her journey of becoming a Christian as an adult and ministering alongside her husband to hundreds through Bible teaching.

Women Sharing Hope is a Christ-centered club where friendships grow, faith deepens, and God’s love is shared freely. All Robson women and men are welcome, and there are no membership dues. We meet on the first Friday of every month (no meeting in January). For more information, contact Catherine Simpson at 817-707-7707 or womensharinghopeclub@gmail.com, or visit womensharinghope.net.