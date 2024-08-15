August 2024, Front Page

Women’s Club 2024 Holiday Market!

Gayle Coe

Save the date for the Women’s Club 2024 Holiday Market on Oct. 12. This event is open to the public.

The annual Holiday Market is a seasonal shopping extravaganza with unique and “back by demand” vendors! Invite your friends and family to join you as you “shop till you drop” for beautiful, fun, and one-of-a-kind items.

We will have a wide variety of vendors with their own unique products, ranging from custom tamales, current fashion and accessories, unique crafted creations, holiday décor, and more!

This will be an exceptional community-wide fundraising event. Proceeds benefit Our Daily Bread.

The entire clubhouse will be filled with vendors inside and outside. Plan to stay a while and shop!

See you there!

If you have any questions, email Lorie Stockton at [email protected] or call 713-417-9128.