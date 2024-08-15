Gayle Coe

Save the date for the Women’s Club 2024 Holiday Market on Oct. 12. This event is open to the public.

The annual Holiday Market is a seasonal shopping extravaganza with unique and “back by demand” vendors! Invite your friends and family to join you as you “shop till you drop” for beautiful, fun, and one-of-a-kind items.

We will have a wide variety of vendors with their own unique products, ranging from custom tamales, current fashion and accessories, unique crafted creations, holiday décor, and more!

This will be an exceptional community-wide fundraising event. Proceeds benefit Our Daily Bread.

The entire clubhouse will be filled with vendors inside and outside. Plan to stay a while and shop!

See you there!

If you have any questions, email Lorie Stockton at [email protected] or call 713-417-9128.