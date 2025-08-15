WSH Brings Joy to the 4th of July Parade

Joanne Horst

The 4th of July Parade at Robson Ranch was a wonderful celebration of community spirit, and Women Sharing Hope (WSH) was right in the heart of it all.

Donna and Debbie, a dynamic mother-daughter duo, proudly led the way with the Women Sharing Hope banner, smiling and waving to neighbors along the route. Right behind them rolled our delightful Grandma Rocking Chair float, filled with grandmas and grandchildren who laughed, waved, and tossed handfuls of candy to the cheering crowd. Their joy was truly contagious!

The fun didn’t stop there. Thanks to the creativity and dedication of our entire WSH Parade Team, 14 Women Sharing Hope ministries took part, each decorating their own golf carts in bright, festive themes that brought even more color and cheer to the parade. From patriotic bunting to playful signs, every cart shared a message of hope and love.

We’re grateful for everyone who helped make this such a memorable day, whether by decorating, driving, walking, or simply coming out to support us.

Women Sharing Hope is a welcoming, Christ-centered community where women build friendships, strengthen their faith, and support one another in sharing God’s love. All are welcome—no membership required. Regular gatherings take place on the first Friday of each month at 10 a.m. in the clubhouse.

To learn more or to get involved, visit womensharinghope.net or call Catherine Simpson at 817-707-7707.