You’re Invited: Denton Pickleball Club Open House

Ken Quarfoot and Mary Ann Bane

Take a look at the crowd watching these players! It’s a common sight to see the courts and the viewing seats filled! Like so many, you might be asking what is going on with all of that pickleball activity? They are out playing at 6 a.m. and they are still out there at 9 p.m! They play when it is hot, and they play when it is cold. What is going on? Well, not only is pickleball the fastest growing sport in the United States, but it is an important part of the active lifestyle here at Robson Ranch.

The RR Denton Pickleball Club wants to invite all residents to an Open House, Pickleball 101 on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. This is your chance to find out what all the pickleball excitement is about. We will have instructors giving demonstrations on basic pickleball techniques, explain the basic rules and scoring, have demonstration games and give everyone the opportunity to get on the courts to see what it is like to play pickleball.

Pickleball is more than just a sport. It is a great social activity to share with your friends and neighbors, and at the same time is a wonderful source for exercise out in the fresh air on our beautiful 16 outdoor lit courts, or on our two indoor courts. It is an activity enjoyed equally by men and women. In addition to our normal morning hours for all club members, there are time slots organized for couples only, men only, women only, and mixed play on various afternoons and evenings.

So, mark your calendar now for Oct. 23 and come over to the pickleball courts from 3 to 5 p.m. to see what pickleball is all about, and remember to wear comfy clothes and tennis or running shoes so that you can get on the courts to get the real pickleball experience. You don’t have to be an athlete to get started and enjoy pickleball! See you there, weather permitting of course!

Can’t wait until Oct. 23? Want to join now? Contact, Ken Quarfoot, Club president, at [email protected] for more information.