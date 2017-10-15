Bocce Ball begins fall season

Bocce Balboas Wise Guys Mission Imbocceball Ragazze Con Palle Bocce Bears Coglioni Spicy Meat-A-Balls Jolley Ranchers Grande Palle

John Humphries

The Robson Ranch Bocce Ball League kicked off the fall session on September 13 with the expansion to a second division. Now having twice the number of players (16 teams of 10 members), the “Corleone” Division starts early and sets up the courts. The “Soprano” Division follows and rolls into twilight. Special thanks to the HOA for the additional lighting, which is a great asset to our league as well as all the other activities that use the patio and lawn area throughout the year. This fall session also brings all new courts onto the playing field. The entire four court layout is now totally “PVC” pipe! The easily assembled courts (well it’s getting easier as our learning curve continues) add a new dimension to the shot selection by allowing players to use the “side rails” to hold the bocce balls within the individual court area. These new courts were secured with the support of board member Jack Sarsam, VP of Operations, Arizona.

Weekly matches will continue for seven consecutive Wednesdays with each team playing every team in their Division. The top four teams in both Divisions will roll in a single elimination tournament to select the champions. These champs will be matched against each other to determine the overall league winner. As always, the league expresses our gratitude to the Wildhorse Grill staff for their support and service to the Bocce Ball members! Contact Frank for additional information: frankc9246@aol.com.