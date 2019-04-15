Dance Club’s Viva la Fiesta – Cinco de Mayo!

Vicki Baker

Cinco de Mayo is coming up. Officially, it commemorates the Mexican army’s improbable victory over the French in a battle in 1862. Unofficially, it’s the perfect reason to throw a fiesta. Join in the celebration as the Robson Ranch Dance Club hosts “Viva la Fiesta – Cinco de Mayo”.

It will be a night of fun with dancing to live music from Freddie and the Falcons playing all your favorite music from rock n’ roll to pop, country and everything in-between. And, of course, there will be the ever-popular door prizes.

Ticket sales start April 22 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday (or until sold out) from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Clubhouse. Buy just one ticket for yourself or reserve a table for ten. No minimum number of tickets required. For more information, visit our website at www.rrdanceclub.weebly.com.

The dance will be on Saturday, May 4, 2019. The bar will open at 6:30 p.m. with dancing to live music from Freddie and the Falcons from 7:00-10:00 p.m. at the Clubhouse Ballroom.

The cost (including one drink) is $10/member and $15/non-member.

Annual club membership is $5/per person.

The cash bar will offer beer, wine, mixed drinks and soft drinks.

Note: Ticket sales limited to one table (ten tickets) per person.