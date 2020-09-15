“Fit for Life” with the Robson Ranch Table Tennis Club

Don Pooley

Even with COVID-19 precautions and social distancing, club members continue to focus on table tennis play session activities as a means of remaining “Fit for Life.” Some of you may remember the 10 health benefits from table tennis:

* Playing improves hand-eye coordination and it stimulates mental alertness, concentration and tactical strategy.

* Develops mental acuity. The speed, spin, and placement of the ball are crucial in table tennis, challenging players in both creating and solving puzzles involving these three elements of the game.

* Improves reflexes. Due to the game’s fast-pace and its shot’s short-distance, both gross and fine muscle movements are improved.

* It’s easy on the joints. Have you had knee surgery, back problems, or are tired of twisting your ankles? Table tennis is a great way to improve your leg, arm, and core strength without overtaxing your joints.

* Burns calories. Table Tennis can be a fun and easy way to burn calories. A 150-pound person can burn 272 calories by playing table tennis for an hour.

* Offers a social outlet. Table tennis offers a great way to bond with other people.

* Keeps your brain sharp. Preliminary clinical studies in Japan found that table tennis markedly increases the flow of blood to the brain and could possibly even prevent dementia.

* Improves coordination. Following the ball as it moves quickly toward you and following its trajectory as your opponent hits it helps improve hand-eye coordination.

* Improves balance. Staying balanced and being able to quickly change direction are key to playing table tennis. This is especially important for the active seniors.

* Stimulates various parts of the brain. Anticipating an opponent’s shot and the physical activity of table tennis stimulate parts of the brain used for planning and long-term memory.

All of these benefits help us be “Fit for Life” and get the most enjoyment from our senior years. Just ask one of our most senior players, Leon Cock, Bill Cashin, Dave Cooper, Peter Hollatz, or others who are regular play session participants. You too can join other club members in the table tennis activities that make you “Fit for Life.”

The Robson Ranch Table Tennis Club playing capacity remains at 20 participating players and four members waiting. This capacity allows for up to 18 people playing singles (on nine tables) at a time. All play session participants (members and guests) are encouraged to practice good hand sanitizing habits, to maintain social distancing, and to limit direct contact with other players. Guests are welcome, but must follow the same guidelines as club members. Face coverings are required to enter the sports center but are not required during play.

Play sessions continue to conform to Robson Ranch’s and CDC’s sanitizing and social distancing guidelines. Current table tennis play session times are: 1) in the gym—Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from noon to 2:15 p.m. and Sunday from 10 to 11:45 a.m.; and 2) in the multi-purpose room—Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 2:15 p.m. For the latest updates on our activities and phase re-opening announcements, follow the club on Facebook at Robson Ranch Table Tennis Club at www.facebook.com/RRDTTC.