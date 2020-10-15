Happy Potters Accept the Illumination Challenge

Karen Ellsworth

Each year the Happy Potters are issued a challenge. This year the theme was illumination. The criteria was very broad—the item had to be lighted in some manner and had to incorporate a medium other than clay. Our potters worked on this year’s challenge for several months. Everyone who entered definitely rose to the challenge!

The panel of three judges (Trinka Taylor, Karla Bennestsen, and Joan McDermott), none of whom are potters, had difficult decisions to make. But, after much deliberation, the winners were the following:

Creativity: Linda Burleson

Construction: Alesia Passalacque

Interpretation: Jackie Graham

In other news …

The third Monday of each month, members of the Happy Potters watch educational videos by ClayFlicks about new glazing techniques, throwing and hand building, and learn about the latest and greatest tools of the trade!

We have items for sale in the window by the studio. If you see something you like, please come in and talk with one of the potters about your purchase. There is a wonderful variety available and these items make great gifts.