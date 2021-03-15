Karen Lyons, RRRR Publicity

Is it time to get away? The Road Runners and our travel partner, Brandt Travel, are excited to offer our first all-inclusive trip to Jamaica at the Secrets Wild Orchid resort.

From June 20 to the 26, you will bask in the sun and enjoy an adult only, all-inclusive, luxurious beachfront getaway at a five-star resort in the glorious Caribbean. This relaxing getaway includes six nights in a junior suite resort view or ocean view room, with airport transfers and air from DFW to Montego Bay, Jamaica. While staying at Secrets Wild Orchid, your all-inclusive trip will include all meals available at 10 different restaurants. Dining includes everything from casual beachfront grills, to gourmet culinary experiences, to complimentary room service. Delight in top-shelf beverages poolside or at nine different bars and lounges on the resort property. Enjoy complimentary wi-fi so you can share spectacular sunset photos with friends and family back home. During the day, there are a wide variety of beach, land, and water activities to enjoy. In the evening, the resort offers entertainment performances, nine unique bars and music lounges, and beachside sunset parties. There is no need to leave the beautiful Secrets Wild Orchid Resort to enjoy a fun-filled day. This is a great opportunity to leave the Ranch for much-deserved Caribbean rest and relaxation.

If you want to get away for just a day, how about a day trip to the Red River Valley on May 22? Hosted by Premier Drives Global, travel to Saint Jo for a day of shopping, lunch, and delightful wine tastings. Saint Jo offers a quaint Town Square that dates to 1873. On Main Street you will find Davis & Blevins Gallery, offering creations from more than a dozen artists, C.T. Chappell, a custom boot maker and boutiques. Enjoy the artwork of National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame inductee Donna Howell-Sickles. Then on to two vineyards for a tour and tastings.

A tradition for the Road Runners Club is the annual cruise to the Caribbean. This year was canceled due to COVID. We already have bookings for the “Do Over” cruise March 4 to 13, 2022. Do not miss out! Called the ABC cruise, we will visit the islands of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao, along with the Grand Caymans. Classic Beverage Package, Wi-Fi, and prepaid gratuities are included. A $450 deposit will reserve your spot on the cruise.

For information on these and all Road Runner trips, please visit our website www.rrrrclub.com.

Mark your calendar and plan to attend the Robson Ranch Road Runners Travel Club annual membership meeting this spring. More info to come.

Road Runners Travel Club has our members’ health and safety foremost in our minds and is adhering to the protocol and guidelines of the CDC and the State of Texas. Both our travel providers, Brandt and Premier, also have specific policies and procedures in effect. For another safeguard for traveling, consider getting the vaccine which is now available.