Kiln Krafters Love “Kooking”

Frances Hackley, Secretary

The Robson Ranch Kiln Krafters just love to “kook” up something special in their kiln. Lana Aberbach did just that. She created an adorable little guy she has named Pepper the penguin. You, too, can pour some love into whipping up something special. Are you creative? Do you think you are creative? Do you feel creative? Do you want to be creative? Do you want to make something from nothing? If yes was the answer to any of these questions, then come and visit or join Kiln Krafters. You don’t have to be an artist, you just need to think you are! There is a saying, “If you make art, it is art!” Ta-da, you are an artist! No worries, the ladies in this club are wonderful and so willing to share all their knowledge. They will guide you along the way to your very own one-of-a-kind creation. Stop by Kiln Krafters on Tuesdays and Fridays around 10 a.m. in the Arts building. Come join in on the fun and see what’s kooking in the kiln. We would love to see you and get you kooking. For more information, contact Kiln Krafters President Cindy Parker at caparker22@gmail.com or franhackley@gmail.com.