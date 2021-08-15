Kiwanis Comfort Dolls

Kathy Perry

In February we started with a pattern, some material, and high hopes. We met every fourth Wednesday of the month from February to July. As of our final meeting on July 11, we had finished 40 stuffed bears and 21 pillows. We will be delivering these treasures to the Emergency Room at Presbyterian Hospital. We hope that these bears and pillows will bring comfort and joy to the girl or boy who must go to the ER for care. We will be starting our Christmas Project in September, when we return from our vacation. I want to say thank you to all the real dolls: Susan Galbraith, Elizabeth Olsen, Lyda Posvar, Chris Laffey, Chris Hagen, Yoshika Hopfer, Barbara Hicks, Linda Munz, our best sewer Joann Smith, and Kathy Perry.