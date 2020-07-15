Living Well Seminars/Activities

Joyce Ambre, Chairman

Save the dates!

For the past several months, the Living Well Committee Evans Scholars Foundation has been unable to present any seminars or activities at Robson Ranch because of the closure of the clubhouse due to COVID-19. We are planning on resuming the speaker series by presenting a Medicare update and information session on Aug. 5, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. It is important to realize that one size does not fit all when meeting the needs of Medicare consumers. Sabina Rahman-Garcia from Benefit Concepts will be here to provide an overview of Medicare, including costs, how and when to sign-up for Medicare, and what your choices are when it comes to supplemental plans, Medicare Advantage, and prescription drug plans. Whether you are thinking about retiring, working past retirement, or need information for a friend or family member, please join us for this important Medicare seminar.

On the last Saturday of September, we are planning on holding our annual Robson Olympics. Some of the activities scheduled throughout the month may include the following: lap walking around the pool, cycling, walking, competition in varying activities, and more. There is a luncheon that afternoon, culminating with the announcement of the winners of each event.

In October, the Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension will present a seminar called “Path to the Plate (Part II)” and “Raising the Curtain on your Food.” Dr. Anding will cover topics of myth busting one’s diet and good nutrition and cognition. Zachary Davis will then discuss “GMOs/Organic vs. Non-organic.”

Our yearly Turkey Trot Walk is scheduled to take place on Thanksgiving morning. More information on registering for these seminars and activities will be available on our website, www.rrlwc.com.