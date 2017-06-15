Living Well sings out “Don’t Rain on this…Walkabout”

Vicki Baker

Rain, rain, go away – and it did just that for the Living Well Walkabout on Saturday, May 20. Over the past week just as we thought it was clearing up Mother Nature decided to send a downpour of rain. But the walkers were not deterred by the recent rain that had fallen over the area. This weekend morning met the walkers at the 8:00 a.m. start time with overcast skies and mild temperatures. Although there was a nip in the early morning at the start of the walk it didn’t take long to work up a sweat as they kept a brisk pace along the well-marked, three-mile route.

Come on out and join us on the third Saturday morning of each month for the Living Well Walkabout. Want more information on this fun walk-at-your-own pace, healthy, social activity? Visit the Living Well website at http://www.rrlwc.com/ or contact Vicki Baker at vbaker7890@gmail.com.

Here’s to Living Well!