Republican Club Update

Amy Enloe

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Robson Ranch Republican Club has been busy at the clubhouse signing up new members as well as renewing memberships from previous years. Currently, we will be at the clubhouse for membership sign ups on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. through October 2. Please check HOA emails for any changes to this schedule.

Meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month beginning September through May. The meetings/speakers begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for social time. Meetings are held at the clubhouse.

Membership is $10 per person annually beginning in September. There are two social events a year, a Christmas dinner and a spring dinner for additional cost.

Due to the pandemic and the limited number of people allowed at the clubhouse this may affect location/type of meeting held. Members will receive emails regarding any changes to this.

The club also has a non-partisan voter registration table. If you have moved recently either from inside or outside of Denton County, you will need to re-register. Deadline to register for the November election is October 3.

Questions? Contact Amy Enloe at 972-746-8258 or enloe@protonmail.com.