Karen Lyons

Robson Ranch Road Runners Travel Club is heading out west in June for an exciting adventure. If you are not a member, join the club and come along for an exciting eight days. Joining is easy, just visit our website, www.rrrrclub.com, for instructions and you will be on your way to this and many exciting trips the club is planning. If you are already a member, what are you waiting for? Sign up now!

We always say we want to visit our nation’s National Parks, but are often overwhelmed with planning what to see, and thinking about navigating the roads. Forget the stress of planning on your own and join your friends on an adventure of a lifetime. Brandt Travel and Insight Vacations have taken the planning and stress out of this trip, so we can relax and enjoy. We will fly to Jackson Hole, Wyo. on June 6, for eight glorious days of business class style touring through the rugged west, ending in Rapid City. Our group will begin our journey in Jackson Hole seeing the iconic elk arches guarding the corners of the town’s square, surrounded by galleries, boutiques, and dining. Then onto our first National Park, the Grand Tetons. Witnessing the striking beauty of the Tetons with the opportunity to float down the calm Snake River and its surrounding splendor. As we make our way to Yellowstone National Park, enjoy the extra legroom and panoramic views from your business class style motorcoach viewing geothermal activity, spectacular landscapes, and abundant wildlife. Enjoy the next two nights’ accommodations in the popular National Park Lodges inside Yellowstone. Two days of touring in Yellowstone will allow you to see the most iconic highlights and, of course, Old Faithful. Then we will make our way to the Wild West town of Cody and hear the legends of Buffalo Bill. Ending our day at a Ranch in Clearmont, Wyo., where you will savor a ranch style highlight dinner with wine, sit in a rocking chair, and immerse in the landscape. This morning you can enjoy a horseback ride, fishing, or relax and take in the breathtaking beauty surrounding you. This afternoon we will journey to the Black Hills and experience Spearfish Canyon in search of wildlife in this ancient gorge older than the Grand Canyon. Up next, Custer State Park and visit to Deadwood, learning from local experts of the days of Wild Bill Hickok and Calamity Jane. The next two evenings we will stay at the lodge inside Custer State Park. We will then travel to the Black Hills of South Dakota and visit the majestic figures of our past presidents at Mount Rushmore. Then on to Crazy Horse Memorial dedicated to the Native Americans. Our final evening, we will have a celebration dinner with our fellow travelers to reflect on the memories we have made on this wild west adventure. Please contact our travel partners at Brandt Travel to book 703-715-2910, ext 1, or [email protected]