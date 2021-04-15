Robson Ranch Gun Club: Busting Clays

Mike Ferris

As the COVID-19 vaccinations and precautions continue, The Robson Ranch Gun Club is already beginning to resume our regular outdoor shooting activities. Although the club’s regular activities include pistol, rifle, and shotgun sports, the most active group of the club is our Clay Target group. The group meets every week (weather permitting) at local gun ranges, and mostly prefers to shoot the fun and challenging shotgun sport of Sporting Clays. This is usually best described as “Golf with a Shotgun.” Sporting Clays got it’s beginning in Europe and started becoming popular in the United States in the early 1980s. It has now become an international shooting sport. The Sporting Clays course usually consists of 10 to 12 shooting stations spread across several acres of land, where a variety of different clay targets are presented or thrown at different angles, heights, distances, and speeds, to challenge the shooter in breaking the targets. From time to time, the club also shoots other shotgun sports such as Skeet and 5-Stand.

The mission of our Robson Ranch Gun Club is to provide an opportunity and forum for our members to regularly meet, share interest in firearms, participate in various forms of shooting sports, and provide a learning environment for all skill levels of firearm ownership and uses. In addition to the Clay Target group, other interest groups include the Paper Punchers rifle and pistol practice group, the ammunition Reloading group, Historical Firearms ownership group, the Women’s shooting group, and our Hunting group. We are always looking for other Robson Ranch residents interested in joining in our great fellowship, and learning about these fun and active shooting sports and skill practice opportunities. Safety is always our primary concern and is a shared responsibility of each member. Our experienced members are always willing to introduce and coach new shooters to the various rules and techniques of these popular shooting sports.

For more information, please contact Mike Ferris, Clay Group Leader and Gun Club Board Member at [email protected] or 214-458-9909.