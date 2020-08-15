Sassy Stampers Celebrate Christmas in July

JoAnn Gantos

With the heat here in Texas, Christmas in July is always welcome. The Sassy Stampers recently met on Facebook live for our July 18 meeting. There are many tasks a project lead manages prior to our club meeting. Designing the card includes selecting a design, the cardstock, any design papers, stamping, die cutting or sometimes fussy cutting as we lovingly call it, choosing sentiments as well as any special design elements like sequins, glitter, and embossing. Creating card assembly instructions is also required. There are lots to consider for sure. Tami Fenton, vice president of the club, once again was project lead for our July online meeting. Tami has been instrumental in keeping our club active during COVID-19. Our club is now 75 members strong and that makes for lots of card kits to assemble. A special thanks goes out to Debbie Warrick (Sassy Stamper club secretary) for assisting Tami by stamping and cutting out 75 snowmen.

For this super cute snowman card, Tami created two videos. She released the first video before our club meeting to explain coloring and blending techniques for the snowman. Tami is an expert with markers and blending techniques. She makes it look so easy and it definitely takes talent. It is so fun to see how every card we make is one of a kind card. We all have a creative eye to a degree when making cards. No two cards will look the same as we each put our own spin on it whether it is the coloring of the snowman, placement of the sequins, or our own personalized sentiments. Tami encourages this creativity through her videos.

At our meeting held on July 18, Tami released the assembly video. Again, such a joy to watch and if you get stuck, just back it up or watch the whole video again. In the world situation today, these videos are keeping our club together even though we are apart. Our next meeting will be August 15. I know I am looking forward to our next meeting on Facebook live.

In addition to our club meetings, our members are posting pictures of cards they are making on our Facebook group. There are two groups that club members are donating cards to at this time—Support Our Troops and Christmas cards for Meals On Wheels. We are seeing lots of creative cards being posted online. Thanks to all of you for posting and cheering on our Sassy Stampers club members.