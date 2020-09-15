Sassy Stampers: Say It with Sunflowers

JoAnn Gantos

A bright cheerful sunflower surprise pop-up card was the Sassy Stampers August project. Once again, Tami Fenton provided another Facebook live recorded video that was posted on August 15. We are so grateful for this new technology that is keeping our club active. Another great thing about Facebook live is the video is stored to be viewed again and again as you want to. This month Tami received help from Sandy, Marti, Patty, Sally, and Diana. It truly does take a village, due to the large amount of club members, to make all the monthly card kits for projects.

This card was loads of fun to make. Diana sent out card instructions prior to the meeting so people could print them out to follow along while making the card. Tami provided commentary as she worked through every step of the process of making this cheery card. She demonstrated how to use acrylic blocks and stamping ink pads to create a palette to be used with a small paintbrush or water brush. This palette was used to paint the sunflowers and leaves used for the card. We used two colors of greens, yellows/oranges, and browns to create these beautiful sunflower arrangements. If you were not comfortable with painting, markers or colored pencils could be used. This is what is unique about stamping as there are so many options that go into making cards.

Once the sunflowers and leaves were dry, a small amount of cutting on the leaves was needed; then the assembly began. Being careful to make sure the placement of the flowers and leaves were not viewable when the card was closed was required. In the end, when you open the card, the vase of sunflowers pop-up for a delightful surprise. With a little creativity, you could use this card design for many other possibilities other than sunflowers.

All of us are longing to be able to meet in person again. Hopefully, with a vaccine early next year we can get back to a more normal life. As a way of staying connected today, our members are encouraged to post pictures of cards they make. It is inspiring to see the creativity of our club members. Until we can meet in person a big “Thank You Tami and crew” for all you have done and continue to do to keep this club moving forward. We look forward to seeing what you have planned for us in our September meeting scheduled for September 19. Until then, Keep on Stampin’!