The Quest for Super Bag Bowl VIII Begins!

Dave Parker

Texas Toss began its eighth season on March 26. Thirty teams and over 300 players took the field next to the patio at the Wildhorse Grill. Texas Toss board builder extraordinaire, Brett Paxton, built five beautiful regulation boards sponsored by Scentsy, Robson Ranch Wildhorse Grill, Robson Ranch Texas, Right Size Realty, and Cool Screens (one board was designated for Support Our Troops). Cindy Sterling, president of Worldwide Player Personnel, organized player rosters, rotation schedules, and all communication. Steve Targonski, Worldwide Texas Toss commissioner, developed spring toss rules and practice dates. Team captains pick 10 to 12 players for each team. If you would like to join a team, check with any of the 30 captains to see if they have an opening. If you would like to be on the player sub list, or the team wait list (where you are captain and you have players ready), contact Cindy Sterling at [email protected] Everyone is welcome on the patio on Fridays, from 4 to 7 p.m., to cheer on their favorite teams.