A New Year for Pilot Knob Rotary Club

Karen McDaniels, President, Pilot Knob Rotary Club

Pilot Knob Rotary Club at Robson Ranch would like to wish everyone a happy, prosperous, and productive 2022. January marks the halfway point of our Rotary year, so we still have many opportunities to serve before our new year begins on July 1. In December we chose our new slate of officers for the 2022-23 year.

At Rotary, we like to say that Rotarians give their Time, Treasure, or Talent to serve our community. In December we gave all that and still found some time to celebrate together, what a great year we had.

We co-sponsored a fundraiser for CASA on Dec. 8 at the clubhouse. More than 150 residents and friends enjoyed holiday music by the Robson Ranch Rhythm and Roots Ramblers. More than $3,000 was raised.

Our club took part with Refugee Services of Texas to help the children of Afghan refugees learn about our “Season of Giving.” Members selected children from the RST Angel Tree so each child could receive clothing, school supplies, and toys.

We put the final touches on refurbishing the Interfaith Ministries Denton office on Elm Street in early December. The dedication was held Dec. 17. A plaque was presented to IFM Executive Director and Rotarian Condell Garden.

On Dec. 10 Pilot Knob Rotary celebrated our first Christmas together as a club. Member Carrie Summers designed and built the table decorations, and Past President Steve Slabaugh donated beautiful poinsettias. Members had their pictures taken at the “photo booth” with friends and spouses.

If you are a former Rotarian or want to know more about Pilot Knob Rotary, please join us Fridays in The Boardroom of the Wildhorse Grill from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, contact Karen McDaniels at 512-577-6149 or [email protected]