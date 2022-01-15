Grapevine Is a Must-See Location!

Dorothy Edlund

If you did not get the chance to visit the Christmas capital of Texas, Grapevine, as of this writing, you still have until Jan. 10 to experience the beauty of the holiday season.

The Rockin’ Red Ranchers did not want this opportunity to slip by, so more than 30 members of our club began their day at the Vin Hotel with a guided tour of one of the many banquet rooms, the Rooftop Lounge, where you can enjoy cocktails and dinner in a bubble, and the soon-to-be-available Speakeasy Lounge, as well as Harvest Hall, a European-style food hall boasting seven kitchens, two bars, and the Third Rail entertainment center. Riding the elevator in less than 45 seconds to the observation deck of the Clock Tower, high above Peace Plaza, we enjoyed a 360-degree view of the area around Grapevine, including DFW, Love Field, and as far away as McKinney and Plano, as well as the skylines of the cities of Dallas and Fort Worth. Our tour guide also provided the history of Peace Plaza. Following the tour, we were able to enjoy lunch of our choice in Harvest Hall. Later, we were on our own to stroll down Main Street to shop and enjoy the many Christmas displays. The day was picture perfect and balmy for early December!

Many thanks to event organizers Carol Solow, Celia Hall, Geraldine Gawle, and Mary Ann Johnson!