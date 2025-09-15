After Schoolers Fall Garage Sale

Nancy Burns

The Community Garage Sale will be on Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to noon in the clubhouse parking lot. It is open to the public. You may purchase a vendor parking spot for $20 and sell your own treasures. You may rent one table for an additional fee while supplies last. We will be selling vendor spots on Oct. 6, 8, 10, 13, and 15 in the clubhouse from 9 to 11 a.m., or you can donate your treasures to be sold by the After Schoolers Club. Proceeds go to support the teachers at two Denton ISD schools. More information will be coming soon. Start cleaning out your closets, and we hope to see you there!