Your Chess Journey Starts Here

The North Texas Chess Academy (NTCA) was founded in June of 2016, with the goal of spreading the enjoyment of chess throughout the community. Since its inception, NTCA has taught thousands of hours of chess classes and hosted chess tournaments for all types of players. We have made partnerships with 30-plus school programs, providing chess to students throughout the DFW area.

NTCA aims to spread the enjoyment of chess. NTCA’s qualified instructors will cater to all levels, from beginner to Master, and the Academy will strive for each student to reach their full potential on and off the board. Using chess as an educational tool, the students will build self-esteem and learn far-reaching skills in a safe and fun environment. Located in Carrollton, at Josey and Rosemeade, NTCA was the first Dallas/Fort Worth area dedicated chess center.

North Texas Chess Academy is currently looking for people interested in part-time work as a teaching assistant. Teaching assistants will help the lead coach take attendance, set up equipment before class, and pack up afterward. As an assistant, you will help students stay focused and maintain engagement in the demonstration lesson and chess games afterward. Ideal teaching assistants will have the ability to redirect student behavior using the NTCA REDI philosophy: Respect, Enthusiasm, Determination, Integrity. No chess experience is necessary. This makes the role an excellent part-time activity for retired teachers and adults from non-teaching careers with an enthusiasm for and appreciation of chess. Assistants with previous chess experience may find themselves interested in transitioning to a chess coach position, leading group classes.

Classes are held before school, during the school day, and after school. NTCA also has weekend group classes at their Carrollton site. During spring break, winter break, and summer, there are five-day camps that are two to four hours per day. These are great events to serve as a teaching assistant and learn more about chess and see the REDI philosophy in action.

Interested in finding out more about being a chess teaching assistant? Contact Jeff Sullivan, NTCA Director, at [email protected]