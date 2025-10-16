Back to School Means a New 4-H Year in Denton County

Steven Baringer

As students across Denton County settle into a new school year, it also marks the start of a brand-new 4-H year. 4-H is the nation’s largest youth development program, helping young people build leadership, citizenship, and life skills through hands-on learning.

In Denton County, 4-H offers opportunities for youth to grow through a wide variety of projects. Members can explore food and nutrition, livestock, shooting sports, robotics, photography, public speaking, and much more. With more than 40 projects available across Texas, there is something to spark the interest of nearly every young person. The program is open to youth in grades 3 through 12, while children in kindergarten through 2nd grade can join as Clover Kids for age-appropriate activities.

More than just projects, 4-H also offers leadership roles, community service opportunities, and county, district, and state-level competitions. Youth not only learn practical skills, but also develop confidence, teamwork, and responsibility along the way.

“4-H gives young people a chance to discover what they’re passionate about while gaining skills that last a lifetime,” said Steven Baringer, Denton County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development. “Whether a youth is interested in animals, healthy living, STEM, or leadership, there’s a place for them in 4-H. We want every family to know there is a club and a project that can fit their child’s interests.”

Families can enroll online through 4-H Online at v2.4honline.com. Denton County 4-H welcomes new members year-round, and clubs are located throughout the county to make participation accessible for families, whether in rural areas, towns, or within the City of Denton itself.

Parents often find that 4-H becomes a family activity, with opportunities to volunteer and learn alongside their children. While 4-H is rooted in agriculture, today’s program is designed to meet the needs of all youth, whether they want to raise an animal, learn coding, cook healthy meals, or practice leadership in their schools and communities.

For more information about Denton County 4-H, contact Steven Baringer at 940-349-2884 or steven.baringer@ag.tamu.edu. You can also connect with Denton County 4-H on Facebook to stay updated on local activities and opportunities.

As the school year begins, Denton County 4-H invites youth and families to explore all that 4-H has to offer—a place where learning by doing is at the heart of every project and where today’s youth become tomorrow’s leaders.

Thank you for supporting Denton County AgriLife Extension!