Multi-County ‘Grazing for Water’ Workshop Set for October 17

Jason Pierce

The “Grazing for Water” workshop on Oct. 17 will inform landowners how sustainable livestock grazing practices can improve soil health, increase grass production, and capture more water on their land while using less chemicals. Attendees will also learn how conservation easements can be used by landowners as a tool to permanently preserve their land and to ease generational transfers within families.

Additional topics covered during the workshop include:

• Mission and programs of the Dixon Water Foundation to create healthier land and watersheds through sustainable grazing practices,

• Proven brush management techniques and proper herbicide usage to help landowners save time and money,

• Texas Grazing Network mentorship program coordinated by the American Farmland Trust,

• Cost-share funding programs for land management activities from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and

• Optional tour of Dixon’s Leo Ranch to see sustainable grazing practices in action.

The workshop is hosted by the Dixon Water Foundation, Upper Trinity Conservation Trust, and the Texas A&M AgriLife offices in Denton, Cooke, Montague, and Wise Counties. The workshop is free to attend, with lunch provided, and attendees may also obtain one CEU (General). The workshop will be held at Dixon’s Josey Pavilion at 5190 County Road 398, Decatur, Texas.

Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m., and presentations begin at 9 a.m.

Registration can be completed at https://tinyurl.com/3pke9rb2. RSVP by Oct. 10.

Corteva Agriscience is sponsoring the workshop. Questions about the workshop should be directed to Lauren Herrera at Denton County AgriLife at lauren.herrera@dentoncounty.gov or 940-349-2894.