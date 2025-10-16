From the Office of the County Commissioner: It’s Here! It’s Signaling Whose Turn It Is! It’s Helping!

Commissioner Dianne Edmondson

It was a true pleasure to cut the ribbon, which officially turned on the signal light at Robson Ranch Road and Cleveland-Gibbs (now being designated as only Gibbs). This project was really fast-moving once it got started—just four months from design work to installation—and we can certainly see that this traffic light is making a difference for us here at Robson Ranch.

The county funded both the design and construction of this $675,000 signal and additional roadway improvements. The design work began in June of this year, and construction for the signal portion started on Aug. 4, then the official ribbon cutting was held on Sept. 18. Thanks to the dozens of Ranch residents who came to watch the ribbon cutting. It was great to see all of you!

Additional signals will be constructed at Landmark and the HEB entrance, along with a temporary widening of Robson Ranch Road from I-35W to the Ed Robson Boulevard entrance. The county and city also are working with TxDOT to install signals at Robson Ranch Road and I-35W. TxDOT is currently in the design phase for that project.

Ninety people a day move into Denton County, so our fast-growing county will continue to face growth challenges for the foreseeable future. But please know that we are aware of these issues and will be diligently working to solve them. So, please continue to share your concerns with us.

And for even more information on roads, signals, etc., please plan to attend our next Precinct 4 update at the clubhouse at 6 p.m. on Oct. 29. See you then! Thank you!

