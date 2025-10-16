Board of Directors Candidates

Dave Parker

I am honored to be a candidate, having previously served a full two-term. I understand the complexities and responsibilities that come with this role.

To prepare for this campaign, I have developed a 30-, 60-, and 90-day plan, along with eight key initiatives to address our community’s needs. These details are available on my Facebook page: Dave Parker for RR HOA Board. I am well-versed in our CC&Rs and have consistently attended working committee meetings during my time at Robson Ranch.

My involvement in the community is both deep and diverse. I co-founded Texas Toss and the Gun Club and have served on the boards of both the Road Runners and the Pickleball Club. I also helped launch Baby Boomers Water Volleyball, Grill Masters, and the Rock & Roll Martini Group. Currently, I serve as Scribe for the Sigma Chi Brothers and remain an active pickleball player six days a week.

Beyond recreation, I started the GoFundMe campaign during COVID-19 to support Robson employees, and I have been involved in outreach efforts through Visiting Angels, Borman Elementary Mentors, and Our Daily Bread. In addition, I have participated in Bocce, Stained Glass, Photography, and hosted visiting couples and singles to our community.

As a conservative Christian, my values align with many Texans. At the same time, I am committed to serving all Robson residents with fairness, respect, and dedication.

If elected, I will bring experienced leadership, a strong work ethic, and a deep love for our community. I would be honored to earn your vote and welcome any questions you may have.

Steve Kingsford

I have a lifelong record of community volunteer service, to include: President, Board of Directors, Co-Chair of the Architectural Control Committee (ACC) for other Homeowner Associations (HOA) positions.

Working with highly dedicated and talented HOA Board of directors and community volunteer members greatly enhanced my knowledge and appreciation of HOA governing policies, procedures, and Texas Property Code.

This experience provided me a firsthand understanding of how critical it is to enforce these documents and to administer proper business fiduciary responsibilities to protect established standards of living and investments.

In addition, my career covers years of broad Senior Leadership responsibilities, including overseeing national U.S. Treasury programs. These responsibilities provided me the experience to build consensus, lead change where needed, and obtain positive outcomes.

Equally important, throughout my career assignments, I carried out my responsibilities with a service-minded, respectful approach. This allowed me to open-mindedly consider and understand the needs and positions of individual diverse situations.

Denise, my wife, and I feel very fortunate to have discovered Robson Ranch. The outreach and warmth of our Robson Ranch community has been an unbelievable experience. The committees, social events, and dedication to invest into Robson Ranch is simply exceptional.

We also understand that Robson Ranch is an extraordinary community, primarily due to dedicated and diligent efforts of the HOA membership to preserve and maintain it as an amazing place to live.

I am running for Robson Ranch’s Board of Directors position for the opportunity to assist in continuing and enhancing the positive, wholesome community environment we live in.

If the community decides they would like to support me as one of their board members, I will honor the call with this same service-minded commitment and time required to oversee the affairs of our Association in accordance with Robson Ranch’s vision.

Jay Vandenbree

Hello, I’m Jay Vandenbree, and I’m running for the HOA Board. My wife Linda and I have called Robson home for nine years, and we love the active adult lifestyle and the people here. However, I believe we can make it even better.

My career is a testament to the power of strong financial and sales leadership in the consumer electronics industry. I rose through the ranks at Sharp and Sony, ultimately becoming President of Consumer Sales at Sony, a position with $9 billion in annual revenue, while regularly exceeding profit targets. After an early retirement from Sony, I joined LG and was instrumental in establishing them in the U.S. market. I continue consulting, where I’ve helped countless operations, finance, and sales teams unlock their potential.

Within Robson, I have served on the Architectural and Landscape Committee, the Classic Rock Club, and the UNT Music Scholarship Club, to name a few. I have also assisted residents with tech issues, which can be daunting, and I have answered many questions for residents on our Facebook pages. I organized the very successful COVID GoFundMe Project for Robson’s employees. Attending every board meeting and many committee meetings gives me a deep understanding of our community’s needs. It’s time to work together toward our future.

Even with a developer-managed board, I believe we can:

• Foster better communication among homeowners, the board, and the developer;

• Find creative solutions to our facilities’ space issues; and

• Work collaboratively with Mark Robson to understand his vision and goals for our community.

It’s time for a “how we can” rather than a “why we can’t” mindset. I’m confident we can achieve these goals together.

Thanks in advance for your support, and please know I’m listening, too.

Contact me at RRHOAJay@gmail.com, on Facebook at RRHOAJay, or call me at 940-315-6804.